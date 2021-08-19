Onazi Set To Leave Lithuanian Club Zalgiris

Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi is set to leave Lithuanian club Zalgris after opting not to renew his contract, Completesports.com reports.

Onazi linked up with the Lithuanian champions in February after he was released by Danish Superliga team SønderjyskE.

“I had an offer and it came very fast, I had to accept,” Onazi said.

“I will like to thank the President for giving me this opportunity.”

The 28-year-old featured in 19 league games for Zalgris and scored twice.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.