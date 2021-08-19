Plumptre Appointed Leicester City Women’s Vice Captain

Super Falcons new invitee Ashleigh Plumptre has been appointed one of the vice captain’s of Leicester City women’s team.

The Foxes made the announcement on their official website on Tuesday.

Plumptre will be assistant to Sophie Barker who has been confirmed as the new captain following Holly Morgan’s retirement.

Having expressed an interest in representing Nigeria at senior level in June 2021, Plumptre received her first call-up for an eight-day training camp held in Austria the following month.

She qualifies to play for Nigeria through her paternal grandfather.

She made an unofficial debut on 23 July 2021, starting in a 1–0 friendly win over Slovenian 1. SŽNL club Olimpija Ljubljana.

