Rohr: Egypt, Others Must Be Wary Of My ‘ Young Team’

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr says his ‘young team’ will be ready to face any opponent at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time champions will face Egpyt, Sudan and Guinea- Bissau in Group D.

The competition which will be staged in five cities will start on January 9 and end on February 6, 2022.

“We have a young team, but they are doing very well last season and this season also, like Victor Osimhen, who was top scorer in qualification,”Rohr told ESPN.

“Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and so many playing very well in the clubs in Europe. So as we think about their players, they think also about our players.”



Rohr also stated that his immediate priority for now is to prepare his team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, kicking off next month.

The Super Eagles will host the Lone Stars of Liberia on September 3 and then take on the Blue Sharks…