Rohr Plans Garoua Trip Ahead Eagles’ AFCON 2021 Group D Clashes

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, is eagerly preparing for at trip to Garoua – the Cameroon city that will host his team’s AFCON 2021 Group D games and get firsthand information about the venue’s conditions with which he will prepare for the tournament, Completesports.com reports.

AFCON 2021 draw has pitted Nigeria, Sudan, Guinea Bissau and Egypt in Group D which Rohr has described as a very difficult group, but expressed firm optimism that the Eagles will advance from the Garoua centre.

The AFCON 2021 will kick off on January 9 2022, and Super Eagles will clash with the Pharaohs of Egypt in the matchday-1 of Group D at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua on January 11, the face Sudan on January 15 before taking on Guinea-Bissau four days later.

Garoua, a northern Cameroonian city, has a proximity to Nigeria via the Benue River. And Rohr is happy that the location can facilitate a massive travelling fans of Super Eagles crossing over to support the team.

