Shocker! Despite Facing Five-Year Prison Sentence For Robbery, Kidnapping, Samedo Set To Revive Football Career After Wolves’ Interest

All things being equal, former Olympiacos defender, Ruben Samedo could be playing his football in the English Premier League after he was charged for robbery, assault, kidnapping, and firearm.

Recall that Semedo was last year handed a five-year suspended prison term and banned from visiting Spain for eight years.

He was detained by the Spanish authorities for five months and was later found guilty of a host of offenses, including robbery, assault, kidnap, and possession of a firearm.

Ruben was arrested in 2018 while playing in Spain after being accused of assaulting and tying up a man in his home before going on to burgle the victim’s property along with two others.

According to The Sun, manager Bruno Lage also wanted to include an option to buy in any deal for Semedo, who has also played for Villarreal and Sporting Lisbon during his career.

But Sky Sports News appears to have poured cold water on any deal, claiming that Wolves would be unable to get a work permit for Semedo in the…