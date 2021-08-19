Simy Nigeria Striker Set To Undergo Salernitana Medical

Nigeria striker Simy Nwankwo has arrived in Salerno for Thursday morning’s medical tests ahead of his move to newly promoted Salernitana, Football Italia reports.

Simy is ready to complete the move from Crotone, on loan with obligation to buy for a total €6m including bonuses.

The negotiations had dragged on for some time, but were finally concluded over the last 24 hours.

Simy scored 20 goals in 38 Serie A appearances last season, but was still unable to prevent Crotone’s relegation to Serie B.

Salernitana will open their campaign in the Serie away to Bologna on Sunday August 22.

