Simy Nwankwo Joins Serie A Club Salernitana On Loan

Nigeria forward Simy Nwankwo has linked up with Serie A newcomers Salernitana, reports Completesports.com.

After weeks of negotiations, Nwankwo finally joined Salernitana after undergoing his medical earlier on Thursday morning.

The deal is believed to be a loan with obligation to buy for a total of €6m, including bonuses.



“The US Salernitana 1919 announces that it has reached an agreement with FC Crotone for the temporary transfer with the obligation to redeem the striker class ’92 Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo. The player will wear the number 25 shirt,”reads a statement on the club website.

The 29-year-old was linked with the likes of Udinese, Real Mallorca, Bologna and Tottenham Hotspur but was eager to remain in Serie A close to the south of Italy that has been his home since 2016.

