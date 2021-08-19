Trending On Complete Sports 18.08.2021

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Why I Left Arsenal -Luiz

✅ https://www.completesports.com/why-i-left-arsenal-luiz/

Let Me Go, I Don’t Want To Play With Messi -Mbappe

✅ https://www.completesports.com/let-me-go-i-dont-want-to-play-with-messi-mbappe/

2022 AFCON Draws: CAF Seeds Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, Algeria, Two Others

✅https://www.completesports.com/2022-afcon-draws-caf-seeds-nigeria-senegal-cameroon-egypt-two-others/

FIFA: Okocha One Of The Most Electrifying Players In Football History

✅https://www.completesports.com/fifa-okocha-one-of-the-most-electrifying-players-in-football-history/

Kalu Collapses During Ligue 1 Game Against Marseille (See Photos)

✅ https://www.completesports.com/kalu-collapses-during-ligue-1-game-against-marseille-see-photos/

UPDATE: 2021 AFCON – Super Eagles Drawn Against…