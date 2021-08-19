Udinese Step Up Isaac Success Chase

Serie A club Udinese have stepped up their interest in Nigeria forward Isaac Success, Completesports.com reports.

Watford according to reports have given the greenlight for the sale of the striker to their sister club.

Success is set to have another experience in Fruili after spending time there as a teenager.

He was in Udinese’s youth academy in 2014, moving on a few months later to Granada, Malaga and then Watford.

The Pozzo family own both Watford and Udinese, and up until a few years ago were in charge of Granada too, so are accustomed to exchanging players between these clubs.

Success made only 10 Championship appearances for Watford last season, scoring one goal, as he was out of action for almost a year with a lacerated Achilles tendon.

