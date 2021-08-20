Abia Warriors: Imama Amapakabo Is Still Our Coach 

Nigeria Professional Football League club Abia Warriors has denied speculations Imama Amapakabo has left his position as head coach of the side, reports Completesports.com.

Amapakabo has been linked with the vacant coaching position at local rivals Enyimba.

Enyimba are in the hunt for a new head coach after failing to renew the contract of erstwhile handler Fatai Osho.

Read Also: Done Deal: Arnaut Danjuma Completes Villarreal Move

According to a statement by media officer of the club Nwosu Chigozie, the former Super Eagles assistant coach is still under contract at the club.

“Imama Amapakabo remains Abia Warriors coach. He has an existing contract with the club and he will lead the team come next season,”declared chairman of the club Emeka Inyanma.

“We have confidence in him and we will give him all the needed support to continue the good job he started with the team in the just concluded Nigeria professional football league campaign.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in…