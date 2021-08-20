Anwari Afghanistan National Team Player Falls From US Plane

An Afghan national youth team footballer Zaki Anwari has died in a fall from a US plane at Kabul airport, Sky Sports reports.

Crowds of people seeking to leave Afghanistan have fled to the airport since the Taliban seized the capital on Sunday. In dramatic scenes, some tried to board a moving plane as it prepared to take off.

According to the Ariana football agency, national youth team footballer Anwari fell from a USAF Boeing C-17 on Monday.

His death has been confirmed by the General Directorate for Sport, the report said.

The report added that the 19-year-old is believed to have died after attempting to hold on to the outside of the American military aircraft.

The US Air Force said on Wednesday it was conducting a review of what happened as Afghan civilians ran alongside and around the aeroplane before it took off from Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA).

The C-17 Globemaster, with a callsign Reach 871, was carrying…