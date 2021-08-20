Can Past Races Determine St Leger 2021 Winner?

Aidan O’Brien and John Gosden have enjoyed a fierce tussle in the recent history of the St Leger Stakes at Doncaster Racecourse. Both trainers have put forward excellent horses in the contest and have been rewarded with multiple victories to their name. However, last season both saw their respective charges beaten by O’Brien’s son Joseph and his horse Galileo Chrome.

Joseph O’Brien won the race as a jockey in 2013 with Leading Light, and added the crown as a trainer when Galileo Chrome triumphed in the contest by a neck ahead of Berkshire Rocco. Aidan O’Brien’s horse Santiago was the favourite for the race, but he and the rest of the field could not contend with the Irish thoroughbred.

It was a slight surprise to see Galileo Chrome…