David Akintola Rescues Point For Adana Demispor Against Kayserispor

Nigeria forward David Akintola was on target as Adana Demispor secured a 1-1 draw against Kayserispor in their Turkish Super Lig clash on Friday night, reports Completesports.com.

Gokhan Sazdagi opened scoring for the home team in the 17th minute.

Akintola equalised for the visitors in the 62nd minute after he was set up by Mario Balotelli.



The 25-year-old was replaced by Okwuchukwu Ezeh in the 74th minute.

He has scored one goal in two league appearances for Adana Demispor this season.

Samet Aybaba’s side will host Konyaspor in their next league outing on August 27.

