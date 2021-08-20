Done Deal: Arnaut Danjuma Completes Villarreal Move

Arnaut Danjuma has completed a move to Europa League champions Villarreal from Sky Bet Championship club Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.

Villarreal made Danjuma their prime target earlier this summer but saw a bid of just under €20million rejected.

During his time on the south coast, Danjuma played 52 times for the club and netted 17 goals.

The 24-year-old was also named in last season’s EFL Championship Team of the Season as well as winning the club’s supporters player of the year award.

He has some Premier League experience, but he spent last season playing in the Championship with the Cherries.

The two-time Netherlands international has also played in the Champions League, albeit briefly, making two appearances in the competition for Club Brugge.

He will now get the chance to add to that experience in UEFA’s premier competition with Villarreal participating in the Champions League…