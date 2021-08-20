D’Tigers Coach Brown Unveils Final 12-Man List For FIBA Afrobasket

D’Tigers head coach Mike Brown, has released his final 12-man list for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket which begins in Kigali, Rwanda next week.

Afolabi Oni, the Media Officer of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), in a statement explained that the list does not have Nigerians playing in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He said this was because NBA League rules does not permit players to participate in a competition 60 days before the league’s resumption.

“This has made the coach to try other players by extending his invitation to players in Europe, the minor leagues in the U.S and the Nigerian league.”

Oni listed the players who made the final cut after days of preparations in the U.S to include Daniel Utomi, who plays Vichy Clermont in France, and Ikenna Ndugba.

“The list also has Emmanuel Omogbo of Apoel BC of Cyprus, and Benjamin Emegolu (Rouen Basket Metrople, France), as well as TK Edogi who is making a return to the team after missing out of the 2020…