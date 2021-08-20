Emerson Joins Lyon On Loan From Chelsea 

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri has joined French Ligue 1 club Lyon on a season-long loan.

The Blues confirmed Emerson’s loan switch on Thursday.

“Emerson Palmieri will spend the remainder of the 2021/22 season in Ligue 1 after completing a loan move to Lyon.

“The 27-year-old defender, who can play at left-back or wing-back, will get his first taste of French football following three-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge.

“During that time, the Italian international has made 71 appearances and secured a clean sweep of European honours, scoring a memorable late goal in our Champions League last-16 victory over Atletico Madrid last term.

“Prior to that, he claimed an assist for Olivier Giroud in the 2018/19 Europa League final, initiating his thirst for silverware success in European competition following his transfer from Roma in January 2018.

“On the international stage, Emerson made four appearances at Euro 2020,…