Ex-Manchester United Star Fabio: Moses Simon A Perfect Teammate

Nantes defender Fabio has described Nigeria winger Moses Simon a perfect teammate, reports Completesports.com.

Fabio, who once played for Premier League giants Manchester United have a good understanding with Simon in the pitch and the duo were one of the top performers for Nantes last season.

They played important role in last weekend’s 2-0 home win against Metz with Simon bagging two assists.

“Simon Moses, we get along very well on the field, I like to play with him and I think it’s reciprocal. We complement each other well,”Fabio told the club website.

Simon has three assists in two league appearances for the Canaries this season.

Nantes are up against Stade Rennes on Sunday at the Roahzon Park.

