Exclusive: Super Eagles’ 2021 AFCON Opponents

On Tuesday, the Confederations of African Football (CAF) conducted the draw for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to hold in Cameroon next January.

Completesports.com’s AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN takes a look at the Super Eagles of Nigeria opponents in Group D – Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau, what to expect from each team, as well as the players to watch out for.

EGYPT

The seven-time Africa Cup of Nations winners are always the top favourites to win the trophy considering their history at the tournament. The Pharaohs will be aiming to lift their 8th AFCON title, but will have to negotiate the group phase first with competition from the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau.

Interestingly, Egypt will face Nigeria in the Group D opening fixture on January 11, a game that could possibly decide who tops the group.

Recall that the North African team are among the eight teams that went unbeaten during the qualifying campaigns.

Player To Watch

Mohamed Salah: No doubt,…