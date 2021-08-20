Gala Sausage Roll Receives HALAL Standards Certification

L-R: Dr Oladele Ajayi, MD/CEO, UAC Foods LTD receiving the Halal certification for the company’s flagship sausage roll brand, Gala, from Abdulazeez Ajala, Lead Auditor, Halal Certification Authority in Nigeria.

UAC Foods Limited, makers of Gala, has received HALAL certification, an internationally recognised standard which guarantees that products are safe for consumption by both domestic and foreign consumers.

This has made Gala the first and only sausage roll in Nigeria to receive endorsement from the HALAL Certification Authority on its compliance with global practices on food safety.

The certification was presented to the management of UAC Foods Limited on July 15, 2021, after an extensive evaluation and audit of the manufacturing process for the company’s flagship brand, Gala Classic Sausage Roll, and the exciting new variant – Gala Spicy, further enriching the Nigerian snacking experience on the go.

Abdulazeez Ajala, Lead Auditor, Halal Certification Authority, stated…