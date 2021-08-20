OFFICIAL: Odegaard Rejoins Arsenal From Madrid On Permanent Transfer 

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard has returned to Arsenal in a permanent transfer from Real Madrid.

Arsenal announced the transfer in an official statement released on their official website on Friday.

Odegaard rejoins after spending the second half of last season on loan with the Gunners.

Also Read: Simy Nwankwo Ready For New Challenge At Salernitana

The 22-year-old made 20 appearances, notably scoring in the Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium in March.

He started his career in Norway with Stromsgodset, where he made his debut as a 15 year-old in April 2014, becoming the youngest-ever player to feature in Norway’s top division.

He was signed by Real Madrid in January 2015 and subsequently became their youngest player in May 2015.

In the three seasons from 2017/18, Odegaard spent loan spells with Heerenveen and Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands and then back in Spain with Real Sociedad in 2019/20, where he helped the club reach the final of the…