Pulisic Out Of Arsenal Game After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Christian Pulisic has been ruled out of Chelsea’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel disclosed this during Friday’s media conference.

However, Tuchel hinted that Romelu Lukaku could be in line for his second Chelsea debut.

“With Christian (Pulisic), it’s unfortunately very easy to explain,” said Tuchel. “He had a positive test and needs to follow the protocols so he won’t be available for the game.

Also Read: ‘Save My Teammates From Taliban Brutality’ -Afghan Women’s National Football Team Captain Begs FIFA

“We have one more training session to go but the week was a heavy load for him (Lukaku) because he was in the group with the late starters from our guys so it was an overload week so far.

“Today [Friday] was lower intensity and tomorrow we have important training for the match but we are hoping he will be on the pitch for Sunday and things look like it.”

And on the availability of…