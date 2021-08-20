‘Save My Teammates From Taliban Brutality’ -Afghan Women’s National Football Team Captain Begs FIFA

The captain of the Afghanistan women’s team, Shabnam Mobarez has called on the World Football Governing Body, FIFA to come to the rescue of her teammates after the Taliban took over the reign of government.

Recall that the Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s capital city, Kabul, earlier this week, with many of the country’s female footballers going into hiding since the coup as the future of Afghan women remains uncertain.

Mobarez, who is currently residing in the United States noted via her official twitter handle that FIFA must take quick action in helping her teammates out of the country.

‘“are you okay?”

‘My teammate in Afghanistan: “No I am not – I know they will come for me soon, can you help me?”

‘@FIFAcom how should I answer the question? We must act to save my teammates. They are my sisters?’

Previously, Afghan women were not allowed to work and study. Individuals who…