Simy Nwankwo Ready For New Challenge At Salernitana

Simy Nwankwo says he is delighted to join Serie A newcomers Salernitana and hopes to make impact at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Nwankwo moved to Salernitana on a season-long loan from Serie B club Crotone with the obligation to buy for €6m.

“The desire to bring me here was special and I’m determined to repay the faith the club have put in me,” the striker told BBC Sport.



The 29-year-old scored 20 goals in 38 league appearances for Crotone last season, making him the first Nigerian to score the highest number of goals in a single season in one of Europe’s top leagues.

The record was previously held by Yakubu Aiyegbeni who scored 17 goals in the 2011-12 campaign for Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League.

He scored 66 goals in 159 appearances for Crotone, whom he joined in 2016 from Portuguese club Gil Vicente.

