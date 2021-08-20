Why I Came Up With The Idea Of Festac Half Marathon

Organiser of the maiden 2021 Festac 10 km Half Marathon Moses Nwanse has disclosed what inspired him to come up with the idea of the race.

Nwanze stated this during Friday’s media conference at Tatiana Hotel, Festac Town.

Among those present at the media conference were Chief of Staff of Chairman Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Engineer Valentine Buraimoh, DPO Festac Town, CSP Balogun and president Festac Residents Association, Shola Fakorede.

The Festac Half Marathon is an initiative and corporate material of Lexicon Communications Limited and is proposed to be an annual event open to both male and female and open to participants in Nigeria.

The race which is slated to hold in October 2nd, has a cash prize of #2million in the male and female categories.

And speaking in Friday’s press conference at Tatiana Hotel, Festac Town, Nwanze said:”I grew up in Festac since 1977, I got married 17 years…