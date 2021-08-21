Arteta Reacts To Rwanda President Kagame’s Arsenal Criticism 

Mikel Arteta responded to Rwanda president Paul Kagame’s criticism of Arsenal following their shock defeat to newly promoted Brentford last weekend.

The Gunners suffered a nightmare Premier League opener as they lost 2-0 to Brentford.

Rwanda are one of Arsenal’s sponsors with the ‘Visit Rwanda’ logo printed on the sleeve of their shirt.

Following the defeat, Kagame wrote on Twitter: “What?? It’s football, it’s a loss of Arsenal at/to Brentford. Brentford deserved to win and they did.

“The game itself aside Arsenal and the fans don’t deserve to kind of get used to this….NO!!! I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal. The change has taken too long to come!

“It’s been a struggle of about decade(s) -ups & downs – more downs until this point. Can’t we have a plan that really works?? One part to look at is how we deal in the market- players we buy to…