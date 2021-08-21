Balogun Charges Teammates Ahead Ross County Game

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun has charged his Rangers teammates to bounce back to winning ways ahead of their game against Ross County on Sunday.

Recall that a fortnight ago, the reigning Scottish champions lost 1-0 to Dundee United to move the team 5th on the league table after two matches.

Rangers have won just two of their last five matches in all competitions. It was also a close shave for the Gers on Thursday as they only managed to beat Armenian side Alashkert in the Europa League playoffs

However, in a chat with the Rangers media channel, the Nigerian international urged his teammates to focus on the challenge at hand in a bid to get the right result.

“if you look at our previous performances, it was not the face that we wanted to show. We need improvement. I think it’s clear for everyone to see,” he told the Rangers media channel.

“There’s no need to sugarcoat that. But that’s the…