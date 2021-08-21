Ejuke On Target For CSKA Moscow ; Troost-Ekong, Etebo, Dennis Lose With Watford

Nigeria winger Chidera Ejuke was on target in CSKA Moscow’s 2-0 win against Akhmat Grozny on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Ejuke netted the second goal for CSKA Moscow in the 74th minute after Vladislav Yakovlev put the hosts ahead three minutes earlier.

Read Also: Odegbami: Sport – The Universal Level Playing-Field For The Black Race!

The 23-year-old, who replaced in the 88th minute by Baktiyor Zainutdinov has now two goals in five league appearances for his club.

In England, the trio of William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis all featured for 90 minutes in Watford’s 2-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium.

Shane Duffy and Neal Maupay scored both goals for the Seagulls.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…