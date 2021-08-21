‘He Was Very Good’- Watford Boss Munoz Talks Up Etebo After Impressive Debut Vs Aston Villa

Watford head coach Xisco Munoz has praised Oghenekaro Etebo after the midfielder impressed on his PremierLeague debut against Aston Villa last week, Completesports.com reports.

Etebo, who is loan at Watford from Sky Bet Championship club Stoke City was one of the top performers for the Hornets in the 3-2 win against Aston Villa..

The Nigeria international impressed the gaffer with his work on and off the ball.



“He (Etebo) played very well,” Muñoz told the club’s official website.

“He was the balance, he was always in a very good position, always gave a very good chance for recovery and helped the other players. He was very good because he understood perfectly what we need to give more in front.

“His game was a very clever game. He didn’t have a lot of time with the ball but he was excellent, it was what we wanted from him. He gave the team 100 per cent with full power in attack and…