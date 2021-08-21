Ike Ugbo Set To Join Onuachu, Dessers At Club Brugge

Ike Ugbo is set to join Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge on a permanent deal from Chelsea, Completesports.com reports.

Genk had a personal agreement with the Nigerian-born striker and Chelsea but Ligue 1 side Olympic Marseille threatened to scupper the deal by making a late bid for him.

According to Belgian online news hub hln.be, the Smurfs are expected to finalise the deal soon.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Cercle Brugge, netting 16 goals in 32 appearances.

Ugbo began his career with Chelsea at under-10 level and turned professional for the club back in 2015.

Since then, the striker has had five spells away from Chelsea. First came a loan spell at Barnsley in 2017/18, where he made 16 appearances and netted on one occassion.

Ugbo found success in the Dutch second divisiion at Roda JC in 2019/20, where he made 28 appearances and scored 13 times.

He scored in Chelsea’s pre-season win against Bournemouth has not appeared since.

