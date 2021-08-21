It’s Fantastic To Have Onyeka In My Team

Brendford manager Thomas Frank says Frank Onyeka is a great addition to his team, reports Completesports.com.

Onyeka, 23, linked up with the Bees from Danish club FC Midtylland last month.

The midfielder impressed on his Premier League debut against Arsenal last week.

The Nigeria international received a standing ovation from the home fans after he was substituted in the 80th minute of the encounter.

“It is fantastic to have Vitaly Janelt and Frank [Onyeka] doing an unbelievable job alongside Christian [Norgaard] of course. We need to have that strength in depth and also players to play different games,”Frank told the club website.

“For Arsenal, it was good to have Frank [Onyeka] and Vitaly who are two pressing machines; they are constantly going and must be a nightmare to play against.

“They were a big part of why we were successful on Friday night.”

The Premier League newcomers travel to the Selhurst Park…