Jota, Mane On Target As Liverpool Pip Burnley At Anfield

Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane were on target as Liverpool defeated Burnely 2-0 in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday.

Burnley put up a good fight early in the game but went behind in the 18th minute when Jota put the hosts ahead.

The Portugal forward headed Kostas Tsimikas’ inch-perfect cross past Nick Pope to break the deadlock.



Read Also: Pulisic Out Of Arsenal vs Chelsea Game After Testing Positive For COVID-19

VAR ruled out Mohamed Salah’s strike for offside towards the end of the first half, while Burnley’s Ashley Barnes also had a goal correctly ruled out by the offside flag in the second half.

Mane made the points save for Liverpool in the 69th minute when he finished off a fine team move.

The win extended Jurgen Klopp’s unbeaten run in the Premier League to 12 matches.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…