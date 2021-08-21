Lorient Boss Thumbs Up ‘High Level’ Player Moffi

Lorient manager Christophe Pelissier believes Nigeria forward Terem Moffi is a high-level player and will even get better with time.

Moffi linked up with Lorient in October 2020 from Belgian club Kortrijk and caught the eye with his Impressive performances for Les Merlus.

The 22-year-old scored 14 goals in 33 league appearances for Lorient last season. His goals saved the modest club from relegation.



“The fact that a player like him is wanted [by other teams] seems logical to me, and is also gratifying for the work that is being done here,” Pelissier said as quoted by Ouest-France.

“We are able to develop very, very high-level players. Terem [Moffi] is already a very high-level player and I think he will get even better with time.”

Moffi netted the winning goal for Lorient in their 1-0 home win against Monaco last weekend.

