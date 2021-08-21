Madueke Attracting Interest From Manchester United

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly competing with Tottenham and Leicester in the race to sign PSV Nigerian winger Noni Madueke.

Madueke has earned rave reviews during his time in Holland since departing Spurs’ academy for the Eredivisie side in June 2018.

The 19-year-old, who rejected a proposal from United three years ago, cemented himself as a regular in PSV’s first team last campaign where he chipped in with nine goals and eight assists in 32 games.

And the England youth international – valued at around £20million by the Dutch giants – already has five strikes to his name from just seven outings this term.

According to the Daily Mail, scouts from the Red Devils, Spurs and the Foxes were in attendance for his recent appearance in Wednesday’s Champions League qualifying clash against Benfica.

All three clubs are said to have had representatives at the Estadio da Luz where…