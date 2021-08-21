Mascherano Backs Idea Of Hosting FIFA World Cup Every Two Years

Javier Mascherano has advised FIFA to devise away of organizing the World Cup every two years instead of four years.

Mascherano stated this in an interview with Dailymail, where he said that hosting the competition every two years will help the beauty of the game.

‘The first time I heard it seemed strange because we are used to thinking about the World Cup every four years,’ said Mascherano.

‘But then I thought more about it, I had the opportunity to talk with Arsene Wenger and other colleagues.

‘Wenger is a true football personality and has been a visionary in many ways for many years.

‘He still is and it is amazing to see someone from his experience committed to improving the game for future generations.

‘All of these topics are being reviewed in a process of consultations with football and their priority is looked at, not money or political reasons.’

