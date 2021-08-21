Nnamdi Targets Javelin Gold At World Athletics U-20 Championships

Chinecherem Nnamdi will be hoping to make history later today when he files out for the final of the men’s javelin event at the ongoing World Athletics U20 Championships.

The 19 year old is one of the favourites to win the event’s gold after throwing himself into contention on the opening day of the Championships with a massive 78.02m personal best to qualify for today’s final.

Nnamdi’s throw was the farthest by any athlete in the competition and the Nigerian will fancy his chances of becoming the first man (or woman) to win a medal in the event at the championships.

Standing between him and a historic gold medal are an Ukrainian and a Finish. Artur Felfner of Ukraine threw 77.15m to qualify for the final although he came to the Championships with personal best of 78.41m which he threw last month.

Finish athlete Janne Laspa also hit the 77m mark (77.10 personal best) in qualifying for the final and poses a real threat to Nnamdi.

