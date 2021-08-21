Onazi Rejoins Turkish Club Denizlispor On One-Year Contract

Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has joined Turkish Super Lig club Denizilspor on a one-year contract, reports Completesports.com.

Denizlispor have the option to extend the contract by another year.

“Our club has signed a 1+1 year deal with 28-year-old midfielder Ogenyi Onazi, who recently played for FK Žalgiris.

We welcome Ogenyi Onazi and wish him success under our green-black jersey. 💚🖤,” reads a tweet on the club’s official Twitter handle.

The 28-year-old previously had stint with Denizilispor in 2020 making nine league appearances for the club.

He also played for another Turkish club Trabzonspor between 2016 and 2019.

