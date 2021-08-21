Onyeka Narrowly Misses Out On Brentford Man Of The Match Award

Frank Onyeka was narrowly edged out in the race for Brentford Man of the Match award, following Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, Completesports.com reports.

After the collation of the votes casted by the club fans, Onyeka finished second with 34 per cent.

Kris Ajer was voted Man of the Match, after polling 38 per cent.

Pontus Jansson was third with 16 per cent while Vitaly Janelt ended in fourth position with 12 per cent.

Onyeka made his second appearance for Brentford and helped to earn a point at Palace.

After two games played, Brentford have one win and one draw and are now in fourth position on four points in the league table.

By James Agberebi

