Onyeka Nominated For Brentford Man Of The Match Award

Frank Onyeka has been nominated for Brentford Man of the Match award, for his impressive performance in the goalless draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Onyeka was included in a four-man shortlist which was announced on Brentford’s Twitter account.

The Nigerian midfielder made his second appearance for Brentford since joining them from Danish club Midtjylland.

And just like his first game in the shock 2-0 win against Arsenal, he gave a good account of himself before going off in the 70th minute.

As at the time of writing this report, Onyeka is in second position with 34 per cent of the votes while Kris Ajer tops on 38 per cent.

Saturday’s draw took Brentford to fourth position on four points in the league table after two games.

