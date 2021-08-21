Onyeka Thrilled To Receive Standing Ovation On Brentford Debut

Frank Onyeka has expressed his happiness after he received a standing ovation following his substitution in last Friday’s Premier League clash against Arsenal, reports Completesports.com.

Onyeka was applauded by the home fans at the Community Stadium after he was replaced by Mads Bidstrup 10 minutes from time.

The Bees won the encounter 2-0 courtesy of goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard.

“It was a great feeling. I was tired then I was going out and I saw everyone standing, this is amazing,” Onyeka told the club’s official website.

“None of my family came, just one person from Nigeria, a journalist, she came to watch the game.

“It was nice to have the fans back, it was an amazing atmosphere, and it was good to win the game for them. I like the way they push us, sometimes they make a lot of noise which we don’t here, it gives us extra motivation to push and get a positive result.”

The…