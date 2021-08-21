Ozornwafor Joins Belgian Club Sporting Charleroi On Loan

Nigeria defender Valentine Ozornwafor has linked up with Belgian club Sporting Charleroi on a season-long loan deal from Galatasaray, reports Completesports.com.

Charleroi also have the option to sign the central defender permanently at the end of the season.

“Sporting Charleroi and Galatasaray club reached today an agreement on the loan with option to buy the Nigerian international defender Valentine Ozornwafor,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“For Valentine , a large central defender, this will be the third experience in a European club, after Galatasaray and Almeria UD, in Spain.



“Our new player will soon arrive in Belgium, with a view to finalizing this transfer and integrating our nucleus .

“The staff, the management and the whole zebra family welcome Valentine and wish him success in his new colors.”

The 22-year-old joined Galatasaray from Nigeria Professional Football League outfit Enyimba in…