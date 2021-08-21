Ramsdale Joins Arsenal From Championship Club Sheffield United

Arsenal have completed the signing of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Championship club Sheffield United on a permanent deal.

The club announced the signing on their official website on Friday night.

Ramsdale is Arsenal’s second signing on Friday following the acquisition of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

Also Read: Turkey: David Akintola Rescues Point For Adana Demispor Against Kayserispor

“Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has joined us on a long-term contract from Sheffield United.

“The 23-year-old, who was part of England’s Euro 2020 squad, has represented England at all levels from Under-18 to Under-21 and was Sheffield United’s player of the year last season.

“Ramsdale started his career with the youth set-up at Bolton Wanderers before moving to Sheffield United in 2013, progressing through their Academy.

“In 2017, Ramsdale signed for then Premier League side Bournemouth spending three years at the south coast club, during which time he had loan spells firstly with…