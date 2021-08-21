Rohr Can Lead Super Eagles To Glory If…-Akpoborie

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie believes Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has the array of players to lead the team to glory land in Cameroon.

Nigeria, three-time champions of the AFCON, are joined in Group D by Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau.

The team will open their tournament campaign against seven-time champions, the Pharaohs of Egypt, on January 11, before taking on 1970 champions Sudan’s Falcons of Jediane on January 15. They will thereafter round off their group stage games against Guinea-Bissau’s Djurtus on January 19.

Speaking with Completesports.com, the former Wolfsburg striker stated that the Super Eagles will qualify from the group stages regardless of who they face.

He noted that the real task comes during the knockout stages where Nigeria are likely to face some of the big teams in Africa football.

Akpoborie, however, urged the German tactician to sharpen his ability to read games quickly in a bid to avoid a repeat of what happened in 2019 AFCON.

Read Also:…