Super Falcons Maintain 38th Position In FIFA Ranking 

The Super Falcons of Nigeria retained 38th position in the latest FIFA women’s world rankings, Completesports.com reports.

The ranking was released on FIFA’s official website on Friday.

On the continent the reigning African champions remain number one.

Also Read: Taliban: Afghan National Team Player Falls From US Plane While Trying To Flee Country

Elsewhere, Zambia shot back into the top 100 and into their highest ever position thanks to their 4-4 draw against China PR (17, -2) in the group phase at Tokyo 2020, a result achieved despite nearly 90 Ranking places separating the two sides before the game.

World champions the United States of America remain number one in the world.

Moving into second place behind the USA are Sweden who took silver at Tokyo 2020 and beat the Americans 3-0 in their opening group match. Never have the Scandinavians climbed so high in the ranking.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 10 December 2021.



By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying…