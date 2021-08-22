Brentford Boss Hails Onyeka After Away Draw Against Crystal Palace

﻿Brentford manager Thomas Frank has heaped plaudits on Frank Onyeka after the midfielder impressive display in Saturday’s 1-1 away draw against Crystal Palace, reports Completesports.com.

Onyeka received standing ovation for his superb performance on his Premier League debut against Arsenal last weekend.

The 23-year-old was at his imperious best again at the Selhurst Park, keeping Wilfred Zaha and Conor Gallagher quiet in the game.

He was in action for 70 minutes before he was replaced by Saman Ghodos.

“I like Conor Gallagher, he’s a good player but, no disrespect, I felt it was even more important to keep Zaha quiet. We did a very good job of trying to isolate him with high pressure,”Frank said after the game.

“Both Vitaly and Frank the Tank covered a lot of ground. We saw how tired they were at the end and we wanted to keep the intensity going constantly. They both did well, Vitaly did good again today.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time…