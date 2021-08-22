Chelsea Eager To End Four-Game Winless Run Against Arsenal

Champions League and Super Cup holders Chelsea will take on London rivals Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates in the Premier League.

Both teams go into today’s fixture with contrasting fortunes. While Chelsea kicked off this season’s league campaign with a convincing 3-0 win against Crystal Palace, Arsenal were stunned by newly promoted Brentford.

Going into the fixture, Chelsea will be hoping to end their winless run against Arsenal as they have lost three and drawn one in their last four encounters.

The last time the Blues tasted victory over Arsenal was 29 December 2019 at the Emirates in a 2-1 comeback win. Since then, the Gunners have had the edge.

A 10-man Arsenal side held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge and claimed a 2-1 win in the final of the FA Cup in the 2019/2020 season.

And last season, the Gunners won home and away, 3-1 at the Emirates and 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

If there is a chance of ending the winless streak against Arsenal, it is today’s tie as Mikel…