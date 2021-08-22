Chelsea Must Make Lukaku Feel Important -Redknapp

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has urged Chelsea to make Romelu Lukaku feel loved at home for them to get his best.

He made this known in a chat with The Sun, where he said that the arrival of the Belgian international may kick start a new beginning for the Blues in the Premier League.

Lukaku is set to make his ‘second debut’ for Chelsea today at Arsenal.

“…if you’ve got a fired-up, full of confidence Lukaku leading your forward line, there’s no limit to what you can achieve.

“I do think he’s come back to the Premier League as a better all-round player after his stint in Italy — and we’ll get our first look at him when they play Arsenal.

“He’s learned more about the game, his hold-up play has improved, and he probably understands it more than before, after doing it on the world stage for Belgium.

“But above all, he’s returned to Stamford Bridge feeling very important. And while that might not…