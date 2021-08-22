I Don’t Care About Mbappe Any Longer -Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he does not want to be distracted by reports that Kylian Mbappe will be joining the club.

Mbappe strongly linked to Real Madrid after the arrival of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) from Barcelona this summer.

Speaking during a pre-match conference ahead of the team clash against Levante today (Sunday), the Italian tactician stated that he wants to focus on the players at his disposal.

“I don’t care what happens [in relation to Mbappe] in the next few days,” Ancelotti told the press. “Because my squad is very strong.

“Our viewpoint is the same, this squad can compete for everything. We have a lot of top players, and the squad is full of stars. Titles are won when those stars work for the team.

“The atmosphere is very good in the dressing room, and I think the players are motivated and focused on their job. They aren’t involved in the…