I Don’t Know Why Mourinho Never Liked Me At Man United -Depay

Barcelona striker Memphis Depay says he still can’t understand why he was never in the good books of Jose Mourinho during his reign as Manchester United manager.

Depay, who left Old Trafford for Lyon stated what pushed him over the edge during his time in England.

He told El Periodico: “I’ve thought a lot about why it went wrong. The first season I had to adapt and it didn’t go well compared to my time at PSV.

“I lost a bit of confidence and I lost the confidence of [Louis] Van Gaal and his staff.

“It was hard for me. The following season I felt like I had more experience, but they changed the coach.

“Jose Mourinho came and I fought to get into the team but I think the idea of giving me a chance was never in his head. He never gave me an opportunity. Never.

“I went to his office but it changed nothing. It was a very difficult period, I felt that I was training well and the players themselves did not…