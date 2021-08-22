Iwobi, Onyeka In Action As Everton, Brentford Draw Against Leeds, Palace

Alex Iwobi made his first start of the season as Everton were forced to a 2-2 draw by home side Leeds United, in Saturday’s Premier League.

Iwobi who came off the bench in the Toffees’ opener, was then replaced with 15 minutes left in the game.

Everton opened scoring through Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the penalty spot on 30 minutes but Mateusz Klich equalised for Leeds on 41 minutes.

Also Read: Taribo: I Saw God One-On-One

Everton took the lead again this through Demarai Gray in the 50th but once again Leeds drew level thanks to Raphinha on 72 minutes.

The draw took Everton to third on four points in the league table.

And at Selhurst Park, newly promoted Brentford held Crystal Palace to a 0-0 draw.

Frank Onyeka got the nod to start again before he was withdrawn in the 70th minute.

Following the outcome of the game, Brentford now occupy the fourth spot on the log.

And in other results, champions Manchester City got their first win of the new campaign after thrashing Norwich City 5-0…