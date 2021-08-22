Kalu In Action As Bordeaux Draw At Home; Moffi Subbed Off

A fit again Samuel Kalu returned to action but could not inspire Bordeaux to a first league win of the season, as they settled for a 1-1 draw at home to Angers, Completesports.com reports.

Kalu collapsed in last weekend’s away tie with Olympique Marseille which ended 2-2.

The Super Eagles winger was passed fit for today’s encounter and was brought on in the 81st minute.

Sekou Mara put Bordeaux 1-0 ahesd before Romain Thomas equalised for Angers in the 38th minute.

Bordeaux are now winless in their opening three league games (two draws and one loss) and are currently in 15th place in the league table.

In another Ligue 1 game, it was not a good day at the office for Terem Moffi, as he fired blank in Lorient’s 3-1 defeat at Montpellier.

Moffi who started the game was replaced in the 62nd minute as Lorient suffered their first defeat of the season.

Lorient had to play the closing stages of the game with nine…